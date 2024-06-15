Modi back in Delhi after attending G7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned to New Delhi after concluding his first trip abroad in this third time in office after attending the G7 Summit in Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had invited India as an ‘Outreach Country’ at the G7 summit held in Italy’s Apulia region from July 13-15.

“Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X, after concluding the visit. “I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality,” he added. The summit had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

At the G7 Summit, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to advocating for the well-being of the Global South, emphasising the significance of Africa in global affairs. He underscored India’s dedication to fostering close ties with Africa, citing the landmark moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency. PM Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress. “Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean.

Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security. Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible,” said PM Modi in a post on X. He emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in light of the widespread usage of technology and highlighted India’s efforts in leveraging AI for development while ensuring transparency, security, accessibility, and responsibility.

India’s approach focused on availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to fulfilling its Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP) commitments ahead of schedule and emphasised India’s efforts to transition towards a sustainable, green era based on the principles of Mission LiFE.

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and making the planet more habitable for future generations.

“As far as energy is concerned, India’s approach is based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. We are working to fulfil our CoP commitments before the designated time period. India is working to usher in a Green Era, based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Also highlighted the campaign “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” to make our planet more sustainable,” PM Modi stated in a post on X.