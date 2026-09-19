Puratassi Saturday: Devotees throng T Nagar TTD temple

Chennai, Sept 19:

Devotees thronged the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple on Venkatanarayana Road in T Nagar, Chennai, on Saturday, marking the first Saturday of the Tamil month of Purattasi.

Special arrangements, including special decorations and abhishekam, have been made at the temple to mark the occasion. From the time the temple opened in the morning, devotees gathered in large numbers and waited in long queues to have darshan.

With the crowd expected to remain high throughout the day, police personnel have been deployed around the temple to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of devotees.

The road adjoining the temple has been converted into a one-way stretch, while parking has been prohibited on both sides of the road to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles and devotees.