Anbumani’s decision shocks AIADMK

Chennai, Sept 19:

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has decided not to support any party in the October 6 by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss announced the decision after consultations with party functionaries.

The PMK had earlier said it would decide whom to support in the two constituencies after discussions. However, following the meeting with party office-bearers, Anbumani said the party would maintain a neutral stand and extend support to none of the contestants.

Sources said the PMK was unhappy with the AIADMK for announcing its bypoll candidates without consulting the party. This is understood to be one of the reasons for the delay in announcing its stand.

The announcement has come as a setback to the AIADMK, as party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the PMK would support the AIADMK in the by-elections. The PMK’s decision has therefore caused surprise within the AIADMK camp.

The Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections are witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Communist parties. Polling will be held on October 6 and counting is scheduled for October 9.

Two days ago, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran had expressed hope that PMK would support the AIADMK candidates.