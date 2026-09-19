ED arrests goods supplier over palm oil use in Tirupati laddu

Tirupati, Sept 19:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sukriti Foods promoter Kailash Chand Mangla in a money laundering case linked to the alleged adulteration of ghee used to prepare Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

The agency said its investigation found that the ghee supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was allegedly manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various chemicals.

“He also coordinated the supply of adulterated ghee through various front entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods,” the ED said.

It further alleged that “Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the sale and purchase of ghee and refined palm oil, with the objective of concealing the actual utilisation of adulterants and creating an appearance of legitimate production and supply of genuine cow ghee”.