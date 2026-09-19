Rice prices rise 25 to 30% in TN

Chennai, Sept 19:

Rice prices have increased by around 25 to 30 per cent in Tamil Nadu over the past few months, with traders attributing the rise to reduced paddy production caused by inadequate rainfall. The increase has pushed up wholesale prices of several varieties, including Ponni rice.

According to T. Thulasimgam, state president of the Rice Mill Owners Federation, Tamil Nadu requires around 95 lakh tonnes of rice annually. While 75 to 80 lakh tonnes are produced within the State, around 25 to 30 lakh tonnes are sourced from neighbouring and other States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal. Ponni rice is mainly sourced from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In Chennai, the wholesale price of a 26-kg bag of Ponni rice has increased to Rs.1,800 from Rs.1,400 four months ago, working out to around Rs.69 per kg. A 26-kg bag of idli rice is priced at Rs.1,040, compared with Rs.850 earlier, while 26-kg fine rice has increased to Rs.1,600 from Rs.1,200. Branded Ponni rice is currently priced between Rs.1,450 and Rs.1,550 for 25 kg, compared with Rs.1,250 to Rs.1,450 earlier.

Prices of other varieties have also increased. A 30-kg bag of basmati rice is now priced between Rs.1,950 and Rs.3,000, compared with Rs.1,450 to Rs.2,500 four months ago. The price of 30-kg Seeraga Samba rice has risen to Rs.5,400 from Rs.4,900.

Thulasimgam said the price increase works out to around Rs.8 to Rs.15 per kg in some varieties. However, he said there was no need to fear a rice shortage, as rainfall has begun and the next paddy crop is expected within about 90 days.

Meanwhile, social activists have suggested that the quality of rice distributed through ration shops should be improved and that the 20 kg of free rice supplied to beneficiaries could be provided in a finer-grade Ponni variety. They said this could reduce the need for consumers to purchase rice from the open market and help ease the impact of the price rise.