Chennai airport privatisation: CPI urges govt to drop move

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Tamil Nadu and Union governments to drop any move to privatise or hand over the management of Chennai Airport to a private operator.

In a statement, the CPI’s Tamil Nadu State Executive Committee said Chennai Airport is a major public infrastructure asset and plays a key role in Tamil Nadu’s industrial, trade, tourism and cargo sectors. It argued that any administrative shortcomings at the airport should instead be addressed by improving passenger services, flight operations, cargo handling and road connectivity.

The party cited Airports Authority of India (AAI) financial data to state that AAI recorded a net profit of ₹6,522 crore in 2025-26, while Chennai Airport reportedly generated a profit of around ₹492.48 crore in 2024-25. It therefore questioned the need to hand over a profitable public-sector airport to private management.

The CPI also highlighted the airport’s role in cargo movement and said AAI was taking steps to acquire 19.06 acres at a cost of ₹278 crore to ease congestion at the cargo terminal. It said proposals including a 5.2-km cargo corridor were also being considered to improve cargo operations.

Referring to plans for expanding Chennai Airport and developing a fifth terminal, the CPI said the airport should be modernised and expanded under public-sector management with adequate investment, technology and administrative capacity. It also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its letter to the Prime Minister and continue Chennai Airport under AAI management.