Kovai gets ready for Mupperum Vizha

Coimbatore: Riding high on the success of sweeping all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is organizing a grand celebration to honor the achievement later today.

The event, named Mupperum Vizha, will take place at the CODISSIA Trade Centre in Kovai.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will headline the function. The party plans to felicitate him for his leadership in securing the election victories and express gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support of the DMK and its alliance partners.

The celebration is set to be a major political gathering, featuring prominent leaders from the DMK and its allied parties. Among those expected to attend are Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, CPM Secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI Secretary Mutharasan, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan, Indian Union Muslim League President KM Kader Mohideen, Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi General Secretary ER Easwaran, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi President Velmurugan, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President Jawahirullah.

Several thousands of supporters are also expected to join the event, making it a significant demonstration of the DMK’s strength and unity. The Mupperum Vizha is not just a celebration of electoral success but also a platform for the DMK to reinforce its commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

This event is anticipated to further galvanize the party’s base as it continues to prepare for future political battles, showcasing its robust alliance and the widespread support it enjoys across the state.