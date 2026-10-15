RS Bharathi alleges corruption in power purchase

Chennai, Oct 15:

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Thursday accused the previous government of corruption in electricity procurement and the palm oil scheme, and alleged that Chennai could face severe flooding due to the actions of the ruling dispensation.

Speaking about electricity procurement, Bharathi alleged that power purchased at Rs 20 had been bought at Rs 35. He also alleged irregularities in the palm oil scheme, claiming that the price of palm oil had increased by Rs 18 per litre, resulting in corruption worth Rs 600 crore.

Bharathi also criticised the increase in the price of liquor bottles, referring to an earlier political slogan about an additional Rs 10 per bottle. He alleged that the price had now increased to Rs 30.

Warning about the power situation, the DMK leader claimed that Tamil Nadu could face a worse power shortage next year.

Referring to the recent by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Bharathi said the results had demonstrated the DMK’s political influence. He remarked that the party could have won more seats had it contested constituencies allocated to other parties.

He expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power soon and said the party would continue working towards that goal.