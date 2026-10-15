Two additional Judges sworn-in at Madras High Court

Chennai, Oct 15:

D. Lingeshwaran and B. Karthikeyan were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, increasing the court’s strength to 68 and reducing the number of vacancies to seven.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office to the two judges at a ceremony held on the High Court premises.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by judges of the High Court, advocates representing the Central and State governments, office-bearers of the Bar Council of India and the Bar Councils of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and representatives of various advocates’ associations.

The appointment of the two Additional Judges is expected to strengthen the High Court’s judicial capacity, with the number of vacancies coming down to seven. The court’s total sanctioned strength is 75 judges.

Additional Judges are appointed to the High Court in accordance with constitutional provisions. Their appointments help address vacancies and ensure the continued functioning of the court in handling its judicial responsibilities.

With the latest appointments, the Madras High Court will have 68 judges against its sanctioned strength of 75, leaving seven posts vacant.