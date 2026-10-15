TN issues seating guidelines for local body meetings

Chennai, Oct 15:

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Department has issued six-point guidelines specifying seating arrangements for local body meetings, covering elected representatives, officials, journalists and visitors.

The guidelines were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on October 14, 2026. The Municipal Administration Director has been directed to communicate the instructions to all municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats immediately.

According to the guidelines, the Mayor or council chairperson should occupy the central seat on the elevated dais, with the Deputy Mayor or Vice-Chairperson on the left and the Commissioner or Executive Officer on the right.

MPs and MLAs should be provided convenient seating in a prominent area of the meeting hall. Ward members should be seated according to ward numbers, while nominated members should sit alongside elected members.

Adequate seating must be provided for local body officials to follow the proceedings and for local newspaper reporters to cover the meetings.

Visitors who obtain prior permission from the Mayor or chairperson may observe the proceedings from seats behind the members, depending on the availability of space.

The guidelines aim to ensure uniformity in seating arrangements at meetings of local bodies across Tamil Nadu.