AIADMK complains to Governor against TVK Ministers

Chennai, Oct 15:

The AIADMK has lodged a formal complaint with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar against ministers of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that their remarks encouraged horse-trading and raising concerns over electricity procurement and the resignation of six party MLAs.

AIADMK whip Agri S Krishnamurthy met the Governor on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action against ministers allegedly encouraging defections from the principal Opposition party. The complaint comes amid heightened political tensions following the resignation of six AIADMK legislators and their subsequent move to the TVK.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Krishnamurthy alleged that statements by ministers K A Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna had encouraged horse-trading. He specifically referred to Sengottaiyan’s reported statement that 15 AIADMK members would join the ruling party.

The AIADMK leader argued that such remarks indicated attempts to attract legislators from the Opposition and urged the Governor to take appropriate action against the ministers concerned.

Krishnamurthy also accused the TVK government of creating an artificial power shortage in Tamil Nadu. He questioned the procurement of electricity at Rs 35 per unit and alleged that the arrangement could involve corruption.

The AIADMK has asked the Governor to examine the issue and take appropriate action. The allegations add to the ongoing political debate over electricity availability and the cost of power procurement in the State. The claims regarding artificial shortages and corruption are allegations made by the AIADMK.

The memorandum also sought disciplinary action against six AIADMK legislators who resigned from their Assembly positions and subsequently joined the TVK. The party argued that proceedings under the anti-defection law should be pursued against them.

The issue has been the subject of legal proceedings. The Madras High Court recently upheld the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of the six legislators, while allowing disqualification proceedings to continue. Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar has said that a decision in the disqualification cases would be delivered within two months.

The AIADMK’s representation to the Governor comes amid an intensifying political confrontation over defections, ministerial conduct and the functioning of the TVK government. The party has called for intervention by the Governor in his capacity as the constitutional head of Tamil Nadu.