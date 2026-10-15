CM Vijay inspects monsoon preparedness in Perambur

Chennai, Oct 15:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday inspected the ongoing precautionary works in his Perambur constituency ahead of the northeast monsoon, focusing on stormwater drainage and flood prevention measures.

The Chief Minister visited the Mullai Nagar canal area in Perambur, where stormwater drain and flood mitigation works are under way. He subsequently inspected desilting work being carried out along the Buckingham Canal near Basin Bridge.

During the inspection, Vijay sought details from Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran and senior officials of the Municipal Administration Department on the progress of desilting and other preventive works.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the desilting of drains to prevent rainwater stagnation in low-lying areas. He emphasised the need to complete the precautionary works at the earliest and ensure that residents do not face difficulties during the rainy season.

The inspection comes as Tamil Nadu prepares for the northeast monsoon, which is expected to bring rainfall to Chennai and other parts of the State. With waterlogging and flooding remaining key concerns in several parts of the capital, civic authorities have been stepping up drainage maintenance and flood prevention measures.

Earlier in the day, Vijay and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong jointly inaugurated a 46-megawatt data centre established by Singapore-based CapitaLand in Ambattur, Chennai. The facility has been built with approximately 4,900 server racks. Following the inauguration, the two leaders toured the facility before the Chief Minister proceeded to inspect the monsoon preparedness works in Perambur.