Arlekar assumes charge as full-time TN Governor

Chennai, Oct 15:

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday formally assumed charge as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Arlekar took charge in the presence of his Secretary, Sajjan Singh R. Chavan, and other officials. He was accorded a ceremonial reception by the police following his arrival at Lok Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Arlekar as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu on October 12 as part of a reshuffle involving Governors of six States. Arlekar, who was serving as the Governor of Kerala, had been holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu since March 12, following the transfer of former Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu had been without a full-time Governor for more than six months. Arlekar’s appointment ends the additional-charge arrangement and places the constitutional responsibilities of the State’s Governor formally with him.

Arlekar had earlier administered the oath of office to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay when the TVK government assumed office on May 10.

Chief Minister Vijay has congratulated Arlekar on his appointment, wishing him success in contributing to Tamil Nadu’s development, safeguarding the State’s rights and promoting the welfare of its people.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Thursday evening to convey his wishes in person.

Arlekar’s appointment comes at a time when the relationship between the State government and the Governor’s office is important for the processing of Bills and other constitutional matters. The TVK government and the Governor have had a cordial working relationship so far, with more than 20 Bills recently receiving approval.

The appointment marks the beginning of Arlekar’s full-time tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu after nearly seven months of holding additional charge while serving as Kerala Governor.