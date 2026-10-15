People fear price rise instead of enjoying festivities: Stalin

Chennai, Oct 15:

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the rising prices of essential commodities, saying people were gripped by anxiety instead of enjoying the festive season.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin urged Vijay to visit neighbourhood grocery shops to understand the difficulties faced by ordinary people due to the increase in prices. He referred to the Chief Minister’s visits to London, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and said he should also take time to visit local shops and enquire about the price situation.

“Let him go to London, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. But he should also visit a local grocery shop and find out about the rising prices,” Stalin said in his post.

Taking a swipe at the State’s Food Minister, the DMK leader said the Chief Minister should not rely solely on the minister for information on the price situation, alleging that the minister would maintain that everything was normal.

“People are frozen in fear instead of experiencing the joy of the festive season. Ask them,” Stalin said, urging the government to understand the ground reality by speaking directly to consumers.

Prices of essential commodities rise

Stalin’s remarks come amid reports of rising prices of essential food items ahead of the festive season. With households preparing for Ayudha Puja and Deepavali, the increase in the cost of ingredients required to prepare sweets and savouries has added to consumer concerns.

The prices of pulses have reportedly increased by up to Rs 30 per kg, while chickpeas have become costlier by as much as Rs 50 per kg. Rice prices have also continued to rise, adding to the burden on households.

Reduced arrivals, changing weather conditions and increased demand have been cited as factors contributing to the price rise. Consumers have called on the State government to take steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The increase in food prices has become a concern for families preparing for the festive season, when spending on groceries and traditional dishes typically rises.