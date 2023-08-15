I-Day speech: PM Modi prescribes several mantras for future of country

From the trifecta of demography, democracy and diversity to the three ills of corruption, nepotism and appeasement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday used several catchy phrases to drive home his government’s achievements, his vision for the future and criticism of the opposition. Here are some of the key points highlighted by the prime minister in his speech: — Demography, democracy and diversity: “This trifecta of demography, democracy and diversity has the potential to fulfil every dream of India. Today, while countries around the world are witnessing an age structure that is growing old, India is moving energetically towards a younger demography. It is a period of great pride because today India has the highest population under the age of 30. This is what we have in my country, the youth below the age of 30; my country has crores of hands, crores of brains, crores of dreams, crores of resolutions! So, my brothers and sisters, my family members, we can get the desired results.” — At the crossroads: “We are at the milestone between 1,000 years of slavery and 1,000 years of a grand future that is about to come. We are at this crossroads and hence we cannot stop, nor shall we live in a dilemma anymore. Taking pride in the heritage that was once lost, gaining back the lost prosperity, let us once again believe that whatever we do, whatever step we take, whatever decision we make, will determine our direction for the next 1,000 years and will write the fate of India.” — Developed India by 2047: “During the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence, when the nation celebrates 100 years of freedom in 2047, at that time, the Tricolour should be of a developed India in the world. We must not pause even for a moment, nor should we step back. For this, awareness, transparency and impartiality are the necessary strengths. We have to provide as much nourishment to this strength as possible.

“It should be our collective responsibility to ensure that we can provide it through institutions as a citizen and as a family. And that’s why if we look at the history of the last 75 years, India did not have a dearth of potential. And why can’t this country, which was once called the ‘golden bird’, rise again with that same potential? Friends, my dear family members, I have an unwavering belief that in 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, my country will be a developed India.” — Three ills of corruption, nepotism and appeasement: “If the dreams are to be fulfilled, the resolutions are to be achieved, then it is the need of the hour to fight the three evils by grabbing the bull by its horns. Corruption is at the root of all the problems of our country. Like a termite, it has completely eaten away all the systems of the country, and all the capabilities of the country.