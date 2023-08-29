Ten Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrive at Chennai Airport

Ten Indian Fishermen who were allegedly arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and were later released by the Sri Lankan government reached Chennai Airport on Tuesday. This comes after the Sri Lankan Court issued an order for their release and asked security forces to initiate the process. Earlier on August 22, Sri Lankan fishermen association said, these fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in “illegal fishing” in Sri Lankan waters. The fishermen from Tamil Nadu who left Thoothukudi were arrested while they were engaged in cross-border fishing in the Mullaitivu waters of Sri Lanka. The 10 arrested fishermen and their boats were being taken to Trincomalee port.

The families of these fishermen and locals from the fishermen community in Rameswaram had petioned the state and the Centre to intervene in the matter and hold talks with the Sri Lanka Government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the struggles of the fishermen community when they venture into the sea for fishing. Prior to this, nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Rameswaram Police said the arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam are being taken to Trincomalee port. Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Navy rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch. Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing. Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border.