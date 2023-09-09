G20: Modi holds bilateral talks UK Rishi Sunak

New Delhi, Sept 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit today and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. In a post on X after the meeting, Modi said, “Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.” New Delhi, Sept 9:ModiRishi SunakG20

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency on September 9-10. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel received Macron at Delhi’s Palam airport. He was given a rousing welcome at the airport with a cultural dance performance.

Macron is due to have bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others. Macron, who was among the last leaders to arrive in the country is slated to have a working lunch meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10, according to sources. Previously, the two leaders met in July during PM Modi’s visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade. The French president will also have bilateral meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo among others, according to the Embassy of France in India. A statement from Macron’s office said, “The G20 Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world. It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation.” It further said, “The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet.” India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who is in India to attend the G20 Summit, met with the US Embassy staffers and their families after arriving in New Delhi, the White House informed. White House posted on X, “President Biden met with U.S. Embassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi.”

