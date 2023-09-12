Vijayalakshmi case: Seeman’s counsel appear before cops

Chennai: The counsel for Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator, Seeman appeared before Valasaravakkam police for an enquiry into a sexual assault and harassment complaint filed by actress Vijayalakshmi.

Valasaravakkam Police have reopened the 2011 complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi, which she had then settled for a compromise.

Two weeks ago, the woman had approached the City Police Commissioner’s office seeking action against the film director turned politician for cheating her after promising to marry her among other charges.

The sections invoked by police based on Vijayalakshmi’s complaint include 420 (cheating), 376 (rape) and Sections of TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) Act.

Though it was believed that Seeman would appear in person for an enquiry, he chose to give it a skip today by sending his advocates.

Vijayalakshmi had recently recorded her statements before a magistrate in Thiruvallur.