Cauvery water row: Pro-Kannada outfits call for ‘bandh’ in Mandya, security beefed up

Pro-Kannada outfits and farmer organisations in Karnataka’s Mandya have called for a ‘Bandh’ on Saturday to protest against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for asking Karnataka government to release 5000 cusecs of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

It is pertinent to note that the strike called by activists and farmers came after the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Meanwhile, the State police have beefed up the security arrangements in the area to handle any inappropriate situation that may arise due to the strike. Meanwhile, the State police have beefed up the security arrangements in the area to handle any inappropriate situation that may arise due to the strike. Meanwhile, the State police have beefed up the security arrangements in the area to handle any inappropriate situation that may arise due to the strike. Visuals showed the pro-Kannada outfits and farmer organisations staging protests, forming a human chain, and demonstrating on the streets, raising slogans. Maddur and Taluq Centre will reportedly stay closed, and it is expected that due to the strike, the buses will also not operate. Shops and businesses will reportedly remain closed, and only essential services, including milk, medicine, and hospitals, will remain open.