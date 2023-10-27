President Murmu attends Maritime varsity convocation

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu preside over the eighth convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU).

Besides, President Murmu, Governor Ravi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy tookpart in the convocation ceremony, a PIB press release said.

At the varsity campus, Sonowal laid the foundation stone for an innovation lab (Rs 6.8 crore) and an administrative block ‘C’ (Rs 21.25 crore).

During this event, 10 gold and 10 silver medals were conferred on the meritorious students. Also, 1,944 students of the four schools from six campuses of the IMU and from the affiliated institutes received their degrees.