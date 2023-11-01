Emotional scenes as Chandrababu returns to grand welcome by TDP

Hyderabad: TDP chief Chandrababu, who left Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for his residence in Undavalli, was mobbed by party cadre, well-wishers along the way with slogans and TDP flags.

Chandrababu left for Undavalli and passed through Vemagiri, Ravulapalem, Peravali, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Hanuman Junction, Gannavaram and Vijayawada.

The journey from Rajamahendravaram to Undavalli that usually takes three hours, took 14 hours on Tuesday, as he was greeted by thousands of people, including TDP cadre, activists and supporters at every step.

At Vemagiri near Rajamahendravaram, a large number of fans reached the national highway to give Chandrababu a warm welcome.

TDP, Jana Sena leaders and activists showered flowers on the convoy at Jonnada Center. Similar scenes were observed at Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Mummidivaram, Gannavaram and Rajolu constituencies.

A large number of people from Tanuku and its surroundings also showed up to see the TDP leader.

Naidu’s convoy reached Tadepalligudem from Tanuku via Duva and Alampuram. At Unguthuru tollgate, Prakasam district TDP leaders Damachrala Janardhan, MLAs Gottipati Ravikumar, Eluru Sambasivarao, former MLA BN Vijayakumar and others.