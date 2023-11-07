SC extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Nov 24 in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till November 24 in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Bela M.

Trivedi extended the interim relief granted to Jain while adjourning the hearing of the bail plea till the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Jain’s counsel, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, pressed for his bail. Jain underwent surgery on July 21.

The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time. On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions, including refusing to talk with the media or leaving Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain the right to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment.

The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions. Satyendar Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases.