Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme launched by CM in Kovai

Chennai: In the wake of heavy rains battering Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has mobilized the entire government machinery to carry out extensive relief works.

Drawing parallels with the efficient response during cyclone Michaung-induced rains in Chennai, Stalin expressed confidence in the government’s enhanced capabilities to safeguard the people of the southern regions.

Speaking in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme, aimed at addressing public grievances within a swift 30-day timeframe. The first phase of the scheme will involve organizing camps in all corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats across districts, excluding the cyclone-affected areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. For the flood-affected districts, camps are scheduled to commence in the first week of January after providing necessary flood relief assistance.

Stalin emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving issues promptly, underscoring the importance of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative in fostering quick and effective governance. The move reflects the administration’s proactive stance in addressing public concerns and streamlining the grievance redressal process.

In addition to the relief efforts, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore, showcasing the government’s dedication to environmental initiatives. The proposed project is poised to contribute to the city’s green cover, aligning with broader environmental conservation goals.