FIR against Nayanthara for hurting Hindu sentiments

Chennai: Mumbai police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the makers of the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which includes lead actors Nayanthara and Jai.

The FIR, initiated on January 8, was prompted by a complaint from Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT Cell, accusing the movie of “offending Hindu religious sentiments.”

The film, which released in theaters on December 1 and is now available on Netflix, follows Nayanthara’s character, a Brahmin woman challenging societal norms to become a top chef, with Jai playing her supportive friend. The complaint specifically points to scenes that allegedly promote “love jihad,” question the dietary habits of Hindu deity Rama, and depict the protagonist wearing a hijab while offering namaz.

In one scene, the film hints at a romantic connection between the lead characters, Annapoorani and Farhan, played by Jai, triggering accusations of promoting love jihad. However, the nature of their relationship remains ambiguous.

The complaint also objects to a dialogue suggesting that Hindu deity Rama consumed meat. This dialogue becomes a point of conflict in the film when Annapoorani contemplates eating meat.

Furthermore, the film depicts Annapoorani wearing a hijab and offering namaz before preparing biryani, an act meant as a tribute to Farhan’s mother. The juxtaposition of Annapoorani’s father as a temple prasadam maker and her portrayal as a chef who consumes meat has been cited as offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Since the teaser release, the film has faced criticism for allegedly demeaning Brahmins and mocking Brahmin traditions. The controversy has ignited discussions on social media platforms, with opinions divided over the portrayal of religious and cultural aspects in the movie.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food finds itself embroiled in a heated debate on artistic expression, cultural sensitivity, and the boundaries of creative freedom in the Indian film industry.