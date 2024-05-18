United Nations raises India’s 2024 growth projections 

United Nations, in its mid-year update, titled World Economic Situation and Prospects, reaffirmed that India is set to remain the fastest-growing major economy this fiscal. Separately, the IMF, in its latest outlook, raised India’s growth projections for 2024 from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent.

Although India’s subdued external demand will continue to weigh on merchandise export growth, pharmaceuticals and chemicals exports are expected to expand strongly, the UN report asserted.

Citing IMF projections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an industry event said India is estimated to contribute 18 per cent to global growth in five years beginning 2023.

For China, the UN raised the growth forecast by just 10 basis points from 4.7 per cent to 4.8 per cent. According to the UN report, the world economy is now forecast to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2024, which is an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the forecast in January, and 2.8 per cent in 2025, which is an increase of 0.1 percentage points.

The upward revisions mainly reflect improved prospects in the US and several large developing economies, notably India and Brazil, it said.

However, the economic outlook for many African countries has deteriorated since the UN report, it said.