We have plans for RCB’

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo has bowling plans in place for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their winner-takes-it-all final league encounter, and if Virat Kohli and company fail to counter, they are welcome to try “next season”.

Bravo, one of the key members in four of the five trophies won by CSK with his skills as the world’s most effective death bowler in T20s, he is helping the Tushar Deshpandes and Simarjeet Singhs implement his plans to the ‘T’.

“You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them. We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them. But if they don’t, then… next season for them,” the cocky Bravo said at pre-match press conference.