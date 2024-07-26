Pak has not learnt any lessons from history: PM

New Delhi: Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and continues to wage a proxy war in the garb of terrorism to stay relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the evil designs of the enemy will not be allowed to succeed.

On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,

He also attended a ‘shraddhanjali samaroh’ and heard the ‘Gaurav Gatha’, briefing on Kargil War by non-commissioned officers and visited Amar Sansmaran, and Hut of Remembrance here. He also visited the Veer Bhoomi.

The prime minister slammed Pakistan, saying it has always faced defeat in the past.

“Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant,” he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of surge in terror incidents in Jammu region.

Modi, however, asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled.

“Our bravehearts will crush all terror attempts,” he added.

Paying tributes to the soldiers, Modi said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. Even though months, years, decades and centuries pass by, the lives laid down to protect the nation’s borders cannot be erased. The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces,” Modi added.

Recalling the days of Kargil war, Modi said he was fortunate to be amidst the soldiers back then, and that he still remembers how the soldiers carried out a difficult operation at such a height.

“I salute the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland,” he said.

In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of truth, restraint and strength, the PM said.

Modi said India was making all efforts to maintain peace with its neighbour, but Pakistan showed its true colours.

“However, falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by truth,” he added.

“Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed,” he said, adding, “our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response”.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas during the Kargil War and forced the enemy army to kneel.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valour of the brave soldiers of the Army, he said.

“During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel and made the country proud by hoisting the Tricolour again in Kargil,” Shah said in a post on X.

The home minister said the grateful nation would never forget the sacrifice and dedication of the Indian soldiers.

“Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war,” he said in the post in Hindi.