‘Stalin needs to explain in Gem Granites case’ 

Chennai,Sept 21:

Tamil Nadu Energy and Law Minister C.D.R. Nirmal Kumar alleged that the developments surrounding the Gem Granites case could not have taken place without the knowledge of then Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

He demanded an explanation from Stalin over why action was not taken during the previous DMK regime.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Tamil Nadu Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme at the Tangedco headquarters on Anna Salai, the minister alleged that the issue had been covered up despite the availability of evidence. He questioned who was responsible for allowing those involved to escape action. The allegations were made by the minister and were not independently established.

Nirmal Kumar said the rooftop solar scheme aims to increase domestic solar power use across Tamil Nadu. Consumers can register through a single portal and receive subsidies from both the Union and State governments. The government has set a target of approving installations for one lakh households by next March.

Under the scheme, the Union government will provide Rs.30,000 for a one-kilowatt system and Rs.78,000 for a three-kilowatt system, while the State government will provide Rs.5,000 and Rs.22,000 respectively. The minister said a common policy would apply across Tamil Nadu and there was no shortage of electricity meters.

On the Uppur thermal power project, Nirmal Kumar said civil works worth around Rs.1,500 crore had been completed, but the project had remained stalled for nearly six years. Restarting it could require around Rs.15,000 crore, he said, adding that the government was examining the completed works and unused equipment and would take a decision within two months.

He said the government was also finalising the locations for the first phase of smart-meter installation and would announce the details soon. Night patrols have been strengthened, with additional personnel to be deployed for the next three to four months. Preparatory meetings and training for disaster-response teams would begin this week to ensure preventive action ahead of cyclones.