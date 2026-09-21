Centre Likely to Appoint New Governor for Tamil Nadu Soon

Chennai, Sept 21:

The Centre is taking steps to appoint a new Governor for Tamil Nadu, with an announcement expected soon, according to reports.

R.N. Ravi, who served as Tamil Nadu Governor, was transferred to West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. His tenure had been marked by differences with the then DMK government headed by M.K. Stalin. Following his transfer, no separate Governor was appointed for Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was given additional charge of Tamil Nadu.

Arlekar has since been functioning as Governor of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. When the TVK government assumed office in Tamil Nadu, he administered the oath of office to Chief Minister Vijay and the newly elected MLAs.

According to the reports, the Centre has now decided to appoint a full-time Governor for Tamil Nadu. New Governors are also expected to be appointed for Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Anandiben Patel is currently serving as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and has completed around seven years in office. With the next Assembly election due in Uttar Pradesh, the Centre is reportedly considering a change in the gubernatorial appointment there.

Similarly, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has also completed around seven years in office. The Centre is reportedly considering replacing him, citing his age.

Against this backdrop, the process of appointing a new Governor for Tamil Nadu is also said to be under way. An official announcement on the appointments is expected shortly.