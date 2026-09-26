SIT expanded in Gem Veeramani POCSO case

Chennai, Sept 26:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the POCSO case against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani has been expanded with the inclusion of seven more Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), following orders from Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

The SIT, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi, was constituted to conduct a fresh and comprehensive investigation into the allegations against Veeramani and related matters. The team already comprises senior police officers, including officers in the ranks of Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police. The addition of seven ACPs is expected to provide further manpower for the expanded investigation.

The SIT was constituted after the handling of the case by the police came under scrutiny. The case was initially registered in October 2025 after a pen drive containing a video purportedly showing the sexual assault of a minor girl was handed over to police. Investigators subsequently faced difficulties in identifying and tracing the girl and had sought to drop further action in the case.

However, a special POCSO court rejected the closure report and directed the police to continue the investigation. The fresh probe eventually led to the arrest of Veeramani and his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan in August. The minor girl was subsequently traced and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate.

The investigation has since widened, with police examining additional allegations, evidence handling and the role of persons connected with the earlier probe. Police have also conducted searches at premises linked to Veeramani and arrested another former employee in connection with the case.

The four-member SIT was originally formed on September 24 with P C Thenmozhi as its head, along with Joint Commissioner of Police Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and Deputy Commissioner of Police V V Geethanjali. The team was constituted through proceedings issued by DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and placed under the supervision of the Chennai Police Commissioner.

With seven more ACPs now being added, the SIT has been further strengthened to handle the wider scope of the investigation and examine the various aspects of the case.