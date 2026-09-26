TASMAC reverse vending machine tender challenged in HC

Chennai, Sept 26:

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC administration to respond to a petition challenging the tender floated for installing reverse vending machines to collect empty liquor bottles from TASMAC outlets.

As part of its environmental protection measures, the State is implementing a scheme to collect empty bottles sold through TASMAC liquor shops. Under the scheme, the government has decided to install reverse vending machines at liquor outlets to facilitate the return and collection of empty bottles.

A tender was floated on August 31 for installing and operating the reverse vending machines. Challenging the tender, Kumarguru of Melakondur in Villupuram district approached the Madras High Court, seeking that the tender process be stopped.

In his petition, he submitted that the tender proposed to appoint a single company to undertake the work across the entire State. The contract would be awarded for seven years, with a provision to extend it by another three years, the petitioner said.

He contended that the arrangement would directly affect more than 500 traders who have been involved in collecting empty liquor bottles for several years. Instead of appointing a single company for the entire State, those already engaged in collecting empty bottles at the district level should also be given an opportunity to participate in the tender, he submitted.

The petitioner sought cancellation of the existing tender and directions to amend its conditions to enable persons engaged in district-level empty bottle collection to participate in the process.

Hearing the petition, Justice Hemanth Chandar Goudar directed the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC administration to file their responses within two weeks and adjourned the hearing.