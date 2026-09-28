Madras HC quashes Goondas Act detention of Arasakumar

Chennai, Sept 28:

The Madras High Court has quashed the preventive detention order under the Goondas Act against Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association president B T Arasakumar, who was arrested in a case relating to an alleged ₹100-crore fraud involving private schools.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar allowed the Habeas Corpus Petition filed by A Kokila, Arasakumar’s wife, and set aside the detention order issued by Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 11.

According to the prosecution, Arasakumar had allegedly cheated private schools for nearly two years through an unregistered organisation called the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association. He allegedly promised schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) approvals and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections.

The prosecution alleged that Arasakumar failed to secure the promised approvals or return the money collected from the schools and had thereby swindled more than ₹100 crore. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested Arasakumar. He was subjected to custodial interrogation before the Goondas Act was invoked against him.

Challenging the preventive detention order, his wife approached the High Court through a Habeas Corpus Petition. Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Arasakumar, contended that the allegations were fabricated and politically motivated. He also submitted that the representation challenging the detention under the Goondas Act had been considered with a delay of 13 days.

After hearing the submissions, the Division Bench quashed the preventive detention order against Arasakumar.