Vijay visits Madurai Meenkashi Amman temple, offers special prayers

Chennai, Sept 28:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, on a day long maiden official visit to the Temple town of Madurai, visited the world famous Meenkashi Sundareswarar temple and offered special prayers on Monday evening.

After launching the free gold ring scheme for the new borns, fulfilling one of the key poll promises, and after inaugurating the renovated Gandhi museum, Vijay visited the temple where he was received with traditional Poorna Kumbam honours.

He visited various sannadhis and went round the temple, which sported a new look after it was given a facelift on the occasion of the Maha Kumbabishekam held a few days back, took part in special poojas and prayers.