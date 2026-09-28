Paedophile accused Veeramani booked in second POCSO case

Chennai, Sep 28:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday slapped a second POCSO case against tainted paedophile accused bizman Veeramani on on a complaint by a woman alleging that her daughter, a minor, was sexually abused by him.

The police booked Veeramani (85) under the POCSO Act and were likely to formally arrest the granite baron in this case. He is already lodged in the Puzhal prison on judicial remand in connection with a another POCSO case.

The police is also investigating the statements given by four other women who claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse by the businessman in the past, the sources said.

A probe on a complaint lodged by another woman that her daughter had committed suicide more than 10 years back following sexual assault on her by him as no action was taken on her plaint to the police.

Menawhile, in a release, the police appealed to the public who wish to lodge complaints, and persons who are aware of any information, facts, documents or other important details related to this case, to share such information directly or via Whatsapp to the mobile number 9345319676

It said the details of the informants will be kept confidential and that all information received will be inquired into and immediate action taken.

Apart from Veeramani, three other persons, Mahendra Simhan, his wife, Shanti and a former employee at Gem group, Ganesan were arrested by the police.