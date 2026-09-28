Tenkasi: Hubby killed over alleged affair, Wife arrested

Tenkasi, Sept 28:

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife’s paramour at a farm near Panpozhi in Kadayanallur, with police arresting the victim’s wife and her alleged lover in connection with the crime.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rahman, a rolling-shutter worker from Srivilliputhur. His body was found with severe injuries at a farm on September 10. Following the discovery, Ilathur police launched an investigation and formed a special team.

The special team examined footage from 26 CCTV cameras along the Panpozhi-Tenkasi road. A car was found to have made two suspicious trips through the area. Police traced its registration number to a rental car from Srivilliputhur and subsequently detained Isai Indrakumar, 36, of Tenkasi.

According to police, Indrakumar had been working at a hotel in Srivilliputhur where Abdul Rahman and his family frequently visited. Police said Indrakumar and Abdul Rahman’s wife Amsa Nisha, 43, developed a relationship. As Abdul Rahman had recently stopped working and was staying at home, the two allegedly planned his murder.

On September 10, Indrakumar allegedly took Abdul Rahman in a rental car to a friend’s farm at Panpozhi, claiming that measurements had to be taken for installing a rolling shutter. Police said Indrakumar attacked Abdul Rahman on the head with an iron rod while he was taking measurements and later attacked him with a stone, killing him.

Police arrested Indrakumar and Amsa Nisha, alleging that she assisted in the murder. Both were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.