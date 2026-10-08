Tiruchy airport to launch air courier service from November

Tiruchy, Oct 8:

Air courier services will commence at Tiruchy International Airport from November, the Airport Advisory Committee announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee held at the airport and chaired by MP Durai Vaiko. Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan and Chief Executive Officer (Cargo Services) K Selvakumar also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the approval granted for the air courier service in 2024 and the reasons for the delay in commissioning it. Express Courier Operators Association president SA Syed raised the issue and sought details about staff allocation and infrastructure facilities.

He also suggested that integrating cargo capabilities with the courier service could generate significant revenue for the airport.

Officials said infrastructure facilities for the courier service had already been established at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh adjacent to the air cargo services. However, the service could not be launched earlier due to operational issues, including the lack of registered agents.

Officials said private participation was essential for operating the service. As a suitable private player was not available, the Airports Authority of India decided to take over the operation.

The air courier service will begin functioning from November at the old terminal located adjacent to the air cargo terminal premises.