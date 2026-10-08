Asset declaration must for government employees seeking promotion

Chennai, Oct 8:

The Tamil Nadu government has made the filing of asset details mandatory for government employees to be considered for promotion.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, all government employees have been directed to upload details of their movable and immovable properties, savings, loans and other liabilities on the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) portal by October 31.

The declaration should also include properties acquired in the name of another person on behalf of the government employee. In such cases, employees have to provide details of the person in whose name the property is held and the relationship between that person and the employee.

The government has made it clear that only employees who submit their property details within the stipulated deadline will be included in promotion panels.

Employees who fail to submit the details will be treated as having violated the conduct rules applicable to government servants.

Asset declaration made mandatory; must to get promotions