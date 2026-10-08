Bus fare reduced for men under Vettri Payanam services

Chennai, Oct 8:

The Tamil Nadu government has reduced bus fares for men travelling on services covered under the Vettri Payanam scheme.

The Vettri Payanam scheme, launched on October 2, provides free travel to women, girls and transgender persons on specified services operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations.

The services covered under the scheme include city and town ordinary buses, express, LSS, deluxe, mofussil ordinary and ghat ordinary services. There is no income ceiling or restriction on the number of journeys for eligible beneficiaries.

Under the latest fare revision, men travelling on these services will also benefit from reduced fares. The move follows the expansion of services covered under the Vettri Payanam initiative.

According to the Transport Department guidelines, eligible women and transgender passengers must be issued zero-fare tickets and no fare can be collected from them.

For inter-State ordinary services passing through Tamil Nadu, the free travel concession will apply only when both the boarding point and destination are within Tamil Nadu.

Bus fare reduced for men; Transport Department issues new guidelines.