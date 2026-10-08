Aspiration & ambition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to build a developed India by 2047, summed up in the slogan “We Will Do It”, is an ambitious statement of national confidence. His argument that India’s challenges do not belong to any particular caste or community is particularly significant. Water shortages, lack of electricity, poverty, unemployment and inadequate public services affect citizens across social divisions. A developed India, therefore, cannot merely be measured by economic growth or its position among the world’s largest economies; it must also be judged by the quality of life enjoyed by ordinary citizens.

The Prime Minister’s reference to the country’s achievements, including the claim that 25 crore people have moved out of poverty, underlines the scale of the transformation India has witnessed. His vision of India becoming a top-three economy, a self-reliant nation and a global manufacturing hub is certainly within the realm of possibility given the country’s demographic strength, expanding infrastructure and technological capabilities. But slogans alone cannot deliver these objectives. Sustained investment in education, healthcare, skilled employment, agriculture, scientific research and social infrastructure will be essential. Equally important is ensuring that the benefits of growth reach regions and sections that have historically remained outside the mainstream of development.

The Prime Minister’s completion of 25 years as head of a government provides an occasion not only to celebrate political longevity but also to reflect on the road ahead. His confidence that 140 crore Indians can collectively build a developed nation is compelling, provided development remains inclusive and institutions remain strong. India’s 2047 vision must be larger than any individual government or political party. “We Will Do It” can become a powerful national credo only when it represents a shared commitment — by governments, businesses, institutions and citizens — to create an India where economic strength is matched by social justice, opportunity, dignity and equal access to the fruits of progress.