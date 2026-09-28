HC rejects Periyakaruppan’s election petition against TVK MLA

Chennai, Sept 28:

The Madras High Court has rejected the election petition filed by former DMK Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan challenging the victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R. Seenivasa Sethupathi from the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district. Sethupathi had won the 2026 Assembly election by a margin of just one vote.

Sethupathi secured 83,375 votes, while Periyakaruppan polled 83,374 votes. Challenging the result, Periyakaruppan had approached the High Court with an election petition, alleging that a postal ballot belonging to the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district had been sent to the other Tiruppattur Assembly constituency in Tiruppattur district and consequently rejected. He had sought relief in connection with the disputed postal ballot and the election result.

Sethupathi subsequently filed a petition seeking dismissal of the election case. His counsel argued that Assembly constituencies are identified by their numbers and not merely by their names, and that postal ballot covers clearly carry the constituency number, name and district. It was therefore contended that the election petition had no basis in alleging that a postal ballot meant for the Sivaganga district constituency had been wrongly sent to the other Tiruppattur constituency. Periyakaruppan’s side opposed the plea and sought dismissal of Sethupathi’s application. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan heard the matter and had reserved orders earlier this month.

The High Court has now rejected Periyakaruppan’s election petition challenging Sethupathi’s victory. The case had attracted attention because of the exceptionally narrow one-vote margin in the Tiruppattur constituency. Earlier proceedings relating to the election dispute had also reached the Supreme Court, which directed that the electoral challenge be pursued through an election petition; the related writ proceedings were subsequently withdrawn.