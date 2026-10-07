Gem Veeramani arrested in another POCSO case

Chennai, Oct 7:

Businessman Veeramani has been arrested in another case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Chennai POCSO Special Court has ordered that he be remanded in judicial custody till October 21.

Veeramani was arrested on August 29 on allegations of sexually assaulting minor girls. Following reports that several girls may have been affected, the Director General of Police ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers to investigate the cases against him.

So far, three cases have been registered against Veeramani. While he had already been arrested in one case, he has now been arrested in another POCSO case registered in connection with an alleged sexual assault incident in Chennai.

Veeramani, who was brought from Puzhal Central Prison, was produced in person before S Padma, judge of the Chennai POCSO Special Court, by the SIT officials.

After hearing the matter, the judge ordered that Veeramani be remanded in judicial custody till October 21. He was subsequently taken back to Puzhal Central Prison.