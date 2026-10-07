CM Vijay presents medals to DSPs after training at Vandalur

Chennai, Oct 7:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday attended the passing-out ceremony of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who completed their training at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamanchery near Vandalur.

The Chief Minister received the ceremonial salute from the police contingent and reviewed the passing-out parade. Ministers and the Speaker welcomed Vijay when he arrived at the venue. He also greeted the officials and thanked his driver before getting down from his vehicle.

A total of 25 DSPs belonging to the 2025 batch completed their training and are now joining the Tamil Nadu Police Department. Vijay presented medals to the DSPs who excelled in various aspects of the training.

The batch comprises 11 women and 14 men. Vijay also presented trophies and medals to the outstanding trainees during the ceremony. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies, senior government officials and police officers attended the event.