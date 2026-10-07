Gem Veeramani appears before POCSO court

Chennai, Oct 7:

Gem Granites owner R Veeramani, who was arrested in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was produced in person before a special POCSO court in Chennai on Wednesday for further inquiry. The development came after two more persons lodged complaints against him, based on which the police registered fresh cases.

The case involving allegations of sexual abuse of minor girls has caused widespread concern, with Veeramani and three others arrested so far. More than 15 women have reportedly approached the authorities with complaints, while four cases have been registered under various legal provisions. Following Chief Minister Vijay’s directions to take stringent action against those involved, irrespective of their influence, a Special Investigation Team headed by four women IPS officers is probing the allegations.

The SIT has also released a dedicated mobile number, 9345319676, to enable victims to come forward and lodge complaints. The police have been conducting confidential inquiries based on the complaints received through the helpline. The latest two complaints against Veeramani have now resulted in fresh cases, following which he was brought before the POCSO court for questioning. During the previous hearing, the judge had questioned Veeramani through video conference; this time, he was produced before the court in person.