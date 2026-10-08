‘I couldn’t believe Keerthy Suresh was my pair,’ says Soundararaja

Actor Soundararaja, who has completed more than 16 years in Tamil cinema and acted in around 45 films, has won attention for his performance as a ruthless antagonist in Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy. Known for films including Sundarapandian, Jigarthanda, Kadaikutty Singam and Bigil, the actor has taken on a dark and intense role in the latest release.

Soundararaja plays Keerthy Suresh’s husband in Dorothy and has delivered a performance that has evoked strong reactions from audiences. His portrayal of a patriarchal and violent character, who does not hesitate to commit brutal crimes, has been particularly noted for its intensity. His Madurai Tamil dialect and natural dialogue delivery have also added strength to the character.

Speaking about the film, Soundararaja said he initially could not believe it when director Karthik Subbaraj told him that Keerthy Suresh would be his pair. “I thought he was joking and told him not to make fun of me. But he confirmed that she was indeed my pair,” he said.

Soundararaja also praised Keerthy Suresh, saying the National Award-winning actor was very natural and friendly with everyone on the sets. He said working on Dorothy had given him a new enthusiasm and expressed confidence that the film would open up better opportunities for him.

Dorothy, set against the backdrop of Madurai, has music by Ilaiyaraaja and has been receiving a positive response from audiences. Director Karthik Subbaraj had earlier praised Soundararaja as a deep and sincere actor and said he had a bright future ahead.