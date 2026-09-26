Special fingerprint verification camp at ration shops

Chennai, Sept 26:

A special camp to complete Aadhaar-based fingerprint verification for ration card beneficiaries is being held at fair price shops across Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The camp, however, will not be conducted in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where by-elections are scheduled.

The special drive will be held from 9 am to 5 pm. Ration card holders who are yet to complete fingerprint verification have been urged to make use of the opportunity and complete the process at their respective ration shops.

The verification exercise is being carried out under the National Food Security Act, 2013, to verify the Aadhaar details of beneficiaries covered under Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards. All beneficiaries whose names are linked to electronic family cards have been advised to complete the Aadhaar-based biometric verification.

The fingerprint verification process has been under way since October 2023, with arrangements made to enable family members to complete the exercise without inconvenience. So far, 96.21 per cent of priority ration card beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu have completed the verification process.

The special camp has been organised with the objective of achieving 100 per cent coverage among eligible beneficiaries. Those who have not yet registered their fingerprints have been requested to visit their respective fair price shops and complete the verification.