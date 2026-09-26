Gem Veeramani case: Cong leader Ranjan Kumar questioned 

Chennai, Sept 26:

Congress SC/ST Wing president Ranjan Kumar was questioned for more than nine hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case involving businessman Gem Veeramani.

Ranjan Kumar, who had lodged a complaint in 2024 in connection with the case, appeared before SIT officials at the CBCID office in Egmore around 2 pm. Officials questioned him about the complaint he had submitted in 2024 and the inquiry that followed at the time.

The SIT also questioned him about the reasons for sharing video evidence related to the case with social media platforms and television channels. The questioning continued for over nine hours before he was allowed to leave.

After the inquiry, Ranjan Kumar told reporters that he had answered all the questions raised by the police and handed over all the documents and information available with him to the investigating officers. He said he was ready to appear again whenever summoned by the police.

Ranjan Kumar said the questioning was conducted as part of the routine investigation and that he had extended full cooperation to the authorities. He added that he could not disclose further details as the investigation into the case was currently underway.