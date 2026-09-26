Veeramani case: Police grill Shanti & husband for second day

Chennai, Sept 26:

The Special Investigation Team probing the case involving Gem Granite proprietor Veeramani continued questioning Shanti and her husband Mahendra Simhan for the second consecutive day.

Police questioned the two about their association with Veeramani, his external contacts, the alleged methods used to bring girls to him and the role of intermediaries. They also sought details about when differences arose between them and Veeramani and whether anyone had approached others in connection with alleged attempts to threaten him or demand money.

The police reportedly questioned them for around eight hours on Thursday and put more than 200 questions to them. The questioning was also videographed for submission to the court, according to the police.

As part of the investigation, officials took the two to places where the alleged offences were said to have occurred and conducted an on-site inquiry. The proceedings were videographed as part of the collection of evidence, police said.

Investigators have also examined the mobile phones of Veeramani, Shanti, Mahendra Simhan and Ganeshan. Police are examining call records and WhatsApp chats to identify and question others who may have been in contact with them. Investigators are also collecting information about alleged financial dealings involving police personnel and politicians in connection with the case.