HC denies bail to mother in children’s murder case

Chennai, Oct 8:

The Madras High Court has refused to grant bail to Abirami, who was convicted of murdering her two children by mixing poison in milk in 2018, allegedly due to an extramarital relationship.

Abirami and her husband Vijay, residents of Kundrathur in Kancheepuram district, had two children aged four and six. Abirami, who had gained popularity on TikTok, allegedly developed a relationship with Meenakshi Sundaram, who worked at a biryani shop in the locality. According to the prosecution, she poisoned the milk given to her children as they stood in the way of the relationship. She later attempted to flee to Kerala with Meenakshi Sundaram, but both were arrested by the police.

The Kancheepuram Mahila Court subsequently sentenced Abirami and Meenakshi Sundaram to imprisonment for life until death. Challenging the trial court verdict and seeking suspension of her sentence and bail, Abirami approached the Madras High Court.

The appeal came up before a Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar. Abirami’s counsel argued that there was no direct evidence linking her to the crime and sought suspension of the sentence and bail.

The judges, however, noted that Abirami’s husband, who was the first witness in the case, had testified that the milk given to the children tasted bitter. After examining the evidence available in the case, the Bench observed that it was not a case warranting suspension of the sentence at this stage and dismissed Abirami’s bail plea.

The court adjourned the main appeal for further hearing to November 4.