Driver held for threatening wife with first-night video

A 31-year-old driver was arrested after allegedly threatening his wife that he would release a video of their first night on the internet.

Arun of Mangaimadam village in Mayiladuthurai district married a 22-year-old woman from Karaikal on July 12. The couple had a quarrel on August 28, during which Arun allegedly assaulted his wife, leaving her injured. She was admitted to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital.

In her complaint to the Sirkazhi All-Women Police Station, the woman alleged that her husband’s behaviour had changed after their marriage. On checking his mobile phone, she reportedly found videos of him with several other women. She also alleged that Arun had recorded their first-night video and threatened to upload it online.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and went to Mangaimadam to question Arun. On learning that police were coming, he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous plant and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police initially returned without arresting him.

The woman later approached Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police Snehapriya with a complaint. Police subsequently arrested Arun, who had been absconding. His mobile phone was seized and police are examining the video footage stored on it.