India’s women’s kabaddi team wins Asian Games gold

Aichi-Nagoya, Sept 26:

India defeated Iran 37-33 in the women’s kabaddi final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday to win the gold medal.

The victory marked India’s fourth Asian Games gold in women’s kabaddi. India had previously won the title in 2010, 2014 and 2022, while finishing runners-up in 2018.

The gold came on a productive morning for India, which also won silver medals in the men’s marathon and women’s 50m rifle 3P team event, besides a bronze in squash mixed doubles.

Sawan Barwal ended India’s 44-year wait for a men’s marathon medal by winning silver in 2:11:37, while Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod secured silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3P team event. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar added a bronze in squash mixed doubles.

India entered Saturday with 26 medals — two gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze. The women’s kabaddi gold took the country’s tally to 27 medals — three gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze. India’s men’s kabaddi team will also face Iran in the men’s final later on Saturday.